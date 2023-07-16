She’s headed north. Brianna Chavez, who was the morning reporter for KVIA Channel 7’s “Good Morning El Paso,” has left the building. She’s accepted a reporting job at KSL, the NBC station in Salt Lake City, Utah.
It’s a big jump for her, marketwise. El Paso is the 91st largest TV market in the country; Salt Lake City is No. 29.
Chavez, an El Paso native and UTEP grad, had been with KVIA for nearly five years. FYI: She’s looking for tips on how to handle cold weather.
TV news, part 2
Rumor has it that KFOX Channel 14 has found their new main co-anchor. We hear that she will be starting in the next few weeks, presumably sitting next to anchor Robert Holguin.
You’ll remember that the station let go anchor Erica Castillo at the end of May, after she hadn’t been on air for four weeks. In late April, Castillo was booked and released on charges of criminal mischief from an alleged incident two years ago.
Stay tuned.
Mall moola
We hear that the new owner of Sunland Park Mall paid just $3 million for the property. As first reported in this fine publication, the new owner is Enoch Kimmelman, who already owns Starr Western Wear at the mall. The mall is to be renamed the Shoppes at Solana.
You’ll remember that the anchor stores, like Dillard’s and Starr Western Wear, own their own buildings.
Congratulations!
We’re happy to report that Ronnie Lowenfield has been named one of Automotive News’ 40 Under 40 for 2023.
He is CEO of the Casa Auto Group, founded by his late grandfather, Wallace Lowenfield, in 1969.
Another Lowenfield brother, Justin, serves as group president, while brother Luke is vice president. Casa Auto Group includes 10 dealerships and 13 major automotive brands.
Notice anything?
Football is starting to sneak back into our collective consciousness. Last week, the UTEP football team showed off their new Adidas uniforms, featuring three stripes on the sleeves, in a cool photo shoot at White Sands.
The women’s soccer team also showed off their new fits.
And when you next walk into the Sun Bowl for the start of the season, be sure to check out the new field design. The end zone now has a brilliant orange background, with the word Miners in a deep blue. Very bold!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.