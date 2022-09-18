This is impressive. El Pasoan and wine connoisseur Chris Lane is now a Level 2 Certified sommelier – that means wine steward. In May, he completed a course given by the Court of Master Sommeliers in Mexico City.
Sounds like just the person you’d want organizing a wine festival. That’s what he’ll be doing on Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Rotary Club of El Paso hosts its ninth annual El Paso Winefest from 1-5 p.m. in Downtown El Paso just adjacent San Jacinto Plaza.
So far, about 140 wines and wineries will be represented at the winefest, along with two dozen or so El Paso restaurants. Tickets are available now, and the event is expected to sell out.
How did Lane get into wine? As a kid, he spent summers in France, where his mother’s from, and learned how to use a corkscrew by the time he was 6.
Beto news
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign to unseat Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely to get an East Coast boost this week. On Wednesday, actors Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are hosting a campaign fundraiser and reception for O’Rourke at their West Village home in New York City.
The $1,000 and $2,500 tickets are sold out. But the $5,000 sponsor level and $10,000 co-host level tickets are still available, and they’ll get you into a private reception before the main event.
In case you missed it, O’Rourke was a guest on the ABC show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last Thursday night. After Kimmel introduced him as “the pride of El Paso,” O’Rourke talked about immigration, gun violence and voting rights.
Food news
We hear a new fine dining restaurant and bar will open in the rapidly growing Cimarron Hills area of Northwest El Paso next month. Lola Rose will be located near on Cimarron Market, Resler and Paseo del Norte.
Happy 33!
Believe it or not, War Eagles Air Museum opened 33 years ago, in 1989. El Pasoans John and Betty MacGuire started the museum to share their love of aviation with the community.
Now everyone is invited to celebrate on Saturday, Sept. 24, when admission will be just $3.33 for family-friendly fun, including BBQ, crafts, photo ops, face painting and a jumping balloon.
