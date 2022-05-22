A home run
The new sports editor at the LA Times is making news, and she’s someone you might know. She is Iliana Limon Romero, the daughter of former city Rep Lily Limon and husband Joe.
Romero is the first woman and the first Mexican American to take the top sports job at the LA Times. She’s also the only Latina sports editor at a major U.S. newspaper.
An NMSU grad, Romero joined the LA Times as deputy editor last year and was named editor this month. She’s also worked in sports at the Orlando Sentinel and as a reporter at the Albuquerque Tribune.
Romero grew up in El Paso, and every summer visited Torreon, Mexico, where her family owned the daily newspaper. She’s said she first toured that paper when she was in second grade, and loved everything about it, especially watching the presses run.
We’re in history
Good news about history and tourism in Texas, and especially in El Paso, is coming to town.
The Texas State Historical Association will hold its 127th annual meeting in El Paso in next March. More than 700 people are expected to attend the three-day event at the Hotel Paso del Norte and Downtown convention center.
It’s the largest gathering of its kind for Texas history. The people who come are individuals who work in historical, cultural, preservationist and tourist services. For more info, check out www.tsha.org.
Still for sale
Remember Jeffrey Epstein, the socialite, financier and convicted sex offender who died, one way or another, while in prison in 2019?
After his death, many of his properties were put up for sale, including the Zorro Ranch in northern New Mexico in 2021.
More than 320 days later, the 7,500-acre ranch is still for sale. The asking price is $27.5 million. If you have to finance, the estimated monthly payment is $135,000.
For your money, you get a rather spectacular three-story main house, a caretaker’s residence and several other homes, including one that’s totally off the grid. Then there’s the grass airstrip, hangar, stables, fire house and yurt, all about 35 minutes from Santa Fe.
It’s been reported that sale proceeds would provide some compensation for those who filed claims against Epstein, and pay taxes and creditors.
