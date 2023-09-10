A spacious house in El Paso’s Upper Valley was on the market for just days when it went under contract, even with a $2.9 million asking price.
Stuart Meyers, chairman/CEO of the Miami-based Meyers Group, and his wife, Dannah Carrie Meyers, bought the house in 2016. That’s when Meyers Group blew into town and bought the deteriorating Camino Real Hotel. Four years and millions of dollars later, the historic property became the luxury Hotel Paso del Norte.
The 8,600-square-foot house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an infinity-edge pool, tennis court and pond on a one-acre lot that borders El Paso Country Club. Meyers bought the house from Chris Balsiger, the former IOS executive who served time at La Tuna for a coupon-fraud scheme, and did extensive renovations.
Meyers and his wife now live in a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Golden Beach, Fla., that they bought for just under $10 million.
Spectrum surprise
UTEP football fans in El Paso were surprised when they were able to see at least part of the Miners’ win over Incarnate Word Sept. 2 on ESPN2.
At kickoff, the game wasn’t available on the Disney-owned channel because of a carriage dispute between Disney and Spectrum. But sometime later it popped up on ESPN2 anyway. There was no audio, but the unexpected coverage stayed up until the Miners won, 28-14.
Why? Did somebody hit the right – or the wrong – switch? Here’s what Spectrum had to say: “We weren’t aware of this issue and nothing official occurred that would have made the game available in El Paso. We can only assume this was the result of a technical issue.”
Sometimes technical issues are just the best.
Change of weather
Weather update on KVIA Channel 7 meteorologist Katie Frazier. She’s working as a freelance meteorologist for a station in Chico, Calif., but this week will be the last time you’ll see her on Channel 7, at least for now.
In August, Frazier announced she’d work part-time for KVIA, while providing forecasts for out-of-town stations from a studio in her El Paso home. But late last week she said she wasn’t on KVIA’s schedule after this week. Stay tuned.
Ulta heads east
An Ulta Beauty store has opened at Eastlake Marketplace in Far East El Paso, developed by River Oaks Properties. Expect to see a new la Madeleine French café and PetSmart store there soon.
