A short video posted on Facebook sure makes it seem like Estela Casas is returning to TV news, but not where you might think.
Casas left KVIA Channel 7 in 2020 after almost 27 years to run the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, and has since been producing slick commercials for the Viva/Fiesta Auto Group as its creative brand manager.
The video in question is posted on KTSM’s Facebook page. The words “experience, trust, family, community” move across the screen as the silhouette of a woman walks toward the Channel 9 news set.
Who is it? They’re not saying. But we’ll find out on Wednesday.
Congrats, Adriana!
We’re happy to report that an El Paso student is the national winner in an essay contest sponsored by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Adriana Licon, a student at Eastwood Middle School, won the seventh-grade competition with her essay on Lorenzo de Zavala. He was a Mexican and later Tejano leader who helped write the constitution of the Republic of Texas.
Adriana was sponsored by the El Paso Rio Grande Chapter of the Daughters.
And more congrats!
Seven student members of the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra have been invited to play at the White House on Cinco De Mayo!
The students and a chaperone will visit Washington, D.C., for three days. Now the orchestra needs to raise $4,000. If you can assist, contact the symphony’s office.
Planning ahead?
Were you surprised when the announcement came in March that Castner Range would become a national monument?
We’d been hoping, of course, but still, it was a surprise to many people, including the Frontera Land Alliance.
But the Department of Defense? Fort Bliss? Maybe not so much. They may have known as early as last September!
They had brochures ready to go at the announcement ceremony, and signs with the national monument name went up right away. It’s nice to get ahead of things.
Art news
The next time you’re in Austin, stop by the Blanton Museum of Art to see a work by one of our favorite artists, El Pasoan Gaspar Enriquez. The exhibit of portraits by Chicano artists is open until Sept. 10. The piece is the beautiful “María de los Ángeles y los angelitos negros.”
