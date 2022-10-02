We’re happy to report that Hallelujah BBQ was featured on a TV show called “The Texas Bucket List” that aired on KDBC Channel 4 on Sept. 25.
In case you don’t know, Hallelujah is operated by the Rescue Mission of El Paso. CEO Blake Barrow says Hallelujah is the mission’s vocational rehab program, explaining, “The barbecue is simply a means to an end. And the end is restoring people’s lives.”
The show also talks with former homeless people whose lives were turned around by Hallelujah, getting them clean and into productive lives.
Hallelujah BBQ is at 221 N. Lee in Central El Paso, near the Rescue Mission. Its menu includes five smoked meats and 10 sides for catering or take home meals.
But here’s the news you’ve been waiting for – Barrow says Hallelujah will open a sit-down restaurant soon in a nearby 100-year-old building that’s now being renovated.
Holy vegan
In case veggies are more your jam, El Paso is a good place to eat. The personal finance website WalletHub says El Paso ranks in the top 15 cities for vegans and vegetarians.
To figure out what cities are vegan friendly, WalletHub analyzed the cost of groceries for vegetarians in U.S. cities, the numbers of community gardens and juice/smoothie bars cities have, and how many fruits and vegetables people eat in each town.
El Paso comes in at No. 14. Also in the top 15 are Austin, Plano and Phoenix.
Look! Up in the sky!
If you happened to see a small plane flying low over El Paso recently while pulling a long banner, here’s what it was doing: publicizing the Spooky Moon Festival at Ascarate Park on Oct. 29. It’s an EDM event – that means electronic dance music.
But that’s not all. The festival will also have an aerial show, with 400 drones lighting up the night sky.
Also up in the sky – a Goodyear blimp. One of Goodyear’s three blimps was spotted over El Paso on Wednesday, heading roughly east, sort of.
So it could have been heading to the Penn State game this weekend at University Park, the Steelers-Jets game Sunday in Pittsburgh, or the Brown-Chargers game in Cleveland on Oct. 9.
