When Dede Rogers was on this Earth, she helped raise funds for lots of worthwhile causes. One of her favorite fundraisers was the YWCA’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, where she served as presenting sponsor.
When this year’s Walk a Mile steps off, her spirit will be there. The YWCA has decided to give her name to the award for the top fundraising team. The Dede Rogers Award will be presented after the walk Oct. 27 at Southwest University Park. Rogers passed away in August. She was 64.
Imagine being a single mom with five children and no beds to sleep on. That was the situation for a local family last week, until Mattress Firm and the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso stepped up to help.
Dan and Joann Longoria of Mattress Firm delivered six mattresses to the family’s home. They had been evicted, and with help, the mother found a new place to live. Now they have beds to sleep on, thanks to the generosity of the Longorias and Mattress Firm.
The El Paso Times didn’t escape a layoff when Gannett, its parent company, let go about 3% of its total nationwide workforce in August.
Monica Ortiz Uribe, a UTEP grad with years of experience in print and radio reporting, was laid off. She’d been with the Times since December 2020. Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain, bought the El Paso Times in 2015.
We are happy to report that Texas Highways magazine featured several vibrant, beautiful pieces of El Paso public art in a colorful layout. “Radiance” is the color-shifting mandala in the rental car building at El Paso International Airport. “Sun Pavilion” at Blackie Cheshire Park mimics rocks at Hueco Tanks and papel picado decorations in many a backyard.
In Chuck Heinrich Park, “Desert Bloom” is an archway that leads to Franklin Mountains State Park. “Ocotillo,” the representation of a desert plant at the Pebble Hills roundabout, is always in bloom and lights up at night.
“Mandala Sunrise,” in the UTEP roundabout on Sun Bowl Drive, echoes UTEP’s connections to the Kingdom of Bhutan with colorful flags. And on the Carolina bridge, “Woven Culture” was created by eight children in the art nonprofit Creative Kids.
