Maybe you’ve seen the little video online: NFL star Aaron Jones riding a kid’s bike that’s clearly too small for him to the Green Bay Packers practice field. He’s escorted by a small gaggle of kids riding bikes that fit them, all wearing his No. 33 shirt.
It’s a Packer tradition that dates back before Vince Lombardi coached the team in the 1950s. Young fans would gather to greet the players, and they began offering their bikes to the players for a quick ride.
It’s happened at practice fields the Pack has used over the years, even the one where the players’ ride was downhill, and the kids had to pedal back uphill to lend their bike to another player.
Just wait till next year
Speaking of bikes, this year’s Sun City CRIT has been postponed until fall 2023.
What’s a CRIT? It’s a free, family-friendly event that attracts teams of professional cyclers. They compete in races that begin and end near San Jacinto Plaza. There are also races for amateur cyclists, including kids.
So why the postponement? Destination El Paso says there are some delays with the lead organizer, Nocturne Cycling USA, and COVID-19 is still affecting registrations, attendance and sponsorships. But they’re confident the CRIT will be back next year.
Swim with the fishes
We’re happy to report that Balmorhea State Park is mostly open, at least for swimming, this summer.
The popular park had been completely closed for renovations the past few years. But now the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool is open for visitors again.
Keep in mind that only the pool and day-use areas are open. The park encourages visitors to buy day passes in advance to make sure they can swim with the fishes. But there’s no fishing, FYI.
Sold-out sorcerer
It’s official. The El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in November is sold out. Lucky ticketholders will get to watch the film while the symphony performs the score.
But here’s the funny thing about being sold out. That means a few single tickets are still available for purchase. So if you prefer that your Potter experience be a solitary one, call the symphony’s office for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.