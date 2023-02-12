As of Feb. 1, readers of the El Paso Times were no longer able to post comments about stories on the paper’s website.
Gannett, the Times’ mothership, ended online commenting for most of its 200 dailies, saying it was difficult to dedicate staffers to moderating comment sections. The Times newsroom now has eight working journalists who produce six daily editions and online content.
Readers can still leave comments on the Times’ social media pages. Some of Gannett’s larger operations, including The Arizona Republic, will continue to allow online commenting.
Dinner with Ken
Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, will be in El Paso on Saturday, Feb. 18 to speak at the 37th annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, sponsored by the El Paso County Republican Party.
The event begins with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner program is at 7 p.m. It’s at Grace Gardens on Westside Drive. Individual tickets are $80, and buying a table sponsorship for $2,500 or more gets you and your guests into a VIP reception.
Paxton is under federal indictment for securities fraud. He also settled a whistleblower lawsuit brought by former top deputies who accused him of abuse of office.
Quit bugging me!
The bugs are back at the El Paso Zoo.
You may remember that in 2019, the zoo started its annual Valentine’s Day promotion that allowed people to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a former paramour, boss, mother-in-law, or someone who has just been bugging you.
The “Quit Bugging Me” promotion was so successful that it was picked up by zoos in other cities.
You have until Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day, of course – to submit a name. The names of all those being honored (?) will be posted on the zoo’s website.
Donations are not required, but would be nice, we think. Get more information at elpasozoo.org.
Resolved, sí?
We’re seven weeks into 2023. How are your New Year’s resolutions coming along?
They’re easy to make, harder to keep. According to a study by WalletHub, El Paso ranks 102nd out of 180 U.S. cities when it comes to actually turning resolutions into reality.
They measured factors that might help you keep a resolution, everything from exercise opportunities to income growth and the employment outlook.
