Next time you use a credit card at a restaurant, take a good look at the bill. A really good look.
What’s that fee at the bottom? If it’s not sales tax and it’s not a tip, then it could be what many businesses are calling a convenience fee, surcharge, transaction fee or sometimes “employee health and benefits.”
But whatever it’s called, it’s adding from 1% to 5% of your bill to the total, before tip.
Some restaurateurs say the small fee helps them pay the credit card companies for the pleasure of doing business with them. (They take about 3% for each dinner put on a charge card.)
Others say it’s to help offset the rising costs of just about everything, or to cover benefits.
And in case you have not noticed, it’s happening at restaurants in El Paso and across the country. You should know that eateries must disclose if they are adding such fees, and the fees cannot be charged on prepaid or debit cards.
Or, of course, cash.
Banking on change
Some new banners have gone up on the handsome building in Downtown El Paso that used to be United Bank of El Paso del Norte. They read “First American Bank.”
United Bank and its branches were purchased by New Mexico’s First American in 2022. As of Feb. 20, online banking changed from United to First American, which has 17 New Mexico branches.
Glamour update
Back in 2019, this fine paper – and the New York Times – reported that the Glamour Shots photo studio in El Paso was one of five left in the country.
Glamour Shots was huge in the 1980s, and in malls, when big hair and big makeup were all the rage. At one time, there were more than 350 locations across the country.
But as times and fashion changed, the photos lost appeal. Every smartphone having a professional quality camera inside didn’t help, either.
According to the Glamour Shots website, there are just two locations left – the one in El Paso, and one in New Jersey.
The local store is at 9515 Gateway Blvd., and the owner has expanded the business, offering wedding and quinceañera photography. You can even personalize your portrait by adding your pet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.