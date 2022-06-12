Retail moves
It appears that some big changes are coming to the two Dillard’s stores at Sunland Park.
We hear that the smaller east building, which houses the men’s departments, is in the process of being sold. Goods will be moved from there into the larger west building, where women’s and children’s departments are now located, starting next month.
So what’s going to happen to the east building? Could it become apartments? Stay tuned.
Ice cream plants
If you like your ice cream to be made from plants, have we got a deal for you. And it has a local angle.
A company called Wildgood was started by Alan Schwartz, a Coronado High School grad, with his Greek co-founder, artisan ice cream maker Sotiris Tsichlopoulos. Alan, who lives in Vermont, is the brother of El Paso attorney Stuart Schwartz.
Wildgood ice cream is made by replacing dairy products with, of all things, extra virgin olive oil and other ingredients from the healthy Mediterranean diet. It’s available at El Paso’s two Sprouts stores, on Sunland Park Drive and on Gateway West.
The flavors sound scrumptious: caramelized fig, vanilla bean, mango, coffee, mint chocolate chip, chocolate hazelnut and pistachio.
More TV moves
You may have noticed that longtime sports anchor Lou Romano hasn’t been on Channel 14 KFOX or Channel 4 KDBC for the last month or so.
That’s because he retired at the end of April. He’s still posting on social media about local sports teams and such.
Romano’s replacement starts on Monday, June 13. He is James King, who’s been a sports reporter in Tulsa since 2020. Originally from Fredericksburg, Virginia, King might have come to El Paso just for all the golf courses.
Dragonfly for dinner
The restaurant, that is. Dragonfly Wine and Sushi Bistro is the location of this month’s special dinner sponsored by the El Paso Rotary Club and the El Paso Winefest.
The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at the restaurant, 5860 N. Mesa.
There’s a choice of sea bass, salmon or Japanese grilled steak as a main course, as well as side dishes and dessert. Plus James Watkins, a sommelier with Paul Hobbs Winery, will serve and discuss Argentinean wines.
To make reservations, visit elpasowinefest.com.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.