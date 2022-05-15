City shakeup
Lots of moving and shaking is about to happen within the city’s roster of top executives.
It begins, more or less, with the long-anticipated retirement of Cary Westin, senior deputy city manager, who’s been on the job since 2014. A retired colonel with 25 years of active duty in the U.S. Army, Westin served at Fort Bliss as director of testing and field experiments for air defense artillery.
Now Westin says he’s ready to retire and spend more time with his family. We hear he may be willing to help out for a while after his official retirement July 31.
Replacing Westin as senior deputy city manager will be Tracey Jerome, overseeing economic development and taking on most of Westin’s duties.
We hear that Dionne Mack will replace Jerome as deputy city manager in charge of quality of life, which includes libraries and the zoo.
Mario D’Agostino, the city’s former fire chief, will be deputy city manager for health and safety, overseeing both the police and fire departments.
Deputy city manager and professional engineer Sam Rodriguez will now oversee city planning and inspections, in addition to his duties as the city’s chief operations and traffic officer, aviation director and city engineer.
Finally, Nicole Ferrini in community development will now report to Elizabeth Triggs, who heads up economic development.
Of course, all these changes come as Tommy Gonzalez, El Paso’s current city manager, is one of four finalists to become city manager of Frisco, Texas.
What’s it all mean? It means you should throw out all your old organizational charts.
Make mine cheese
It looks like Cheddar’s will build a second El Paso restaurant in the city’s growing northwest area, along Interstate 10 at the West Towne Marketplace.
The new location at 6460 N. Desert will be almost 8,000 square feet and cost $2.5 million to build. Cheddar’s first location is in Far East El Paso on Gateway Boulevard West near North Zaragoza.
FYI: The restaurant’s full name is Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen because they say they make everything from scratch. It’s owned by Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden and a bunch of other eateries.
But not Red Lobster. Darden sold it to General Mills in 2014.
