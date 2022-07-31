As of late Friday afternoon, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra was this close (hold up your fingers with practically no space between them) to selling out its Nov. 12 concert of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
So close, in fact, that they’re considering scheduling a second performance, probably a matinee on Nov. 13. The audience will watch the first film in the Harry Potter series while the symphony plays John Williams’ terrific score live.
You may remember that the symphony did the same with the music from the Disney-Pixar film “Coco” in November 2019, just in time for Dia de Los Muertos. It was a huge sell out. And if you enjoy performances like these, stay tuned. The symphony may present “Star Wars” from a galaxy far, far away in the future.
Luna luncheon
For the first time, El Paso women will be honored for their work in architecture, engineering and construction by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association.
The association is now accepting nominations for this year’s Luna Awards in six Texas cities, including El Paso. Aug. 5 is the deadline to nominate for woman of the year, woman-owned service firm and woman-owned firm of the year.
Awards luncheons will be held this fall in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. The El Paso event is Oct. 12. Details to come.
And for breakfast
How would you like to eat breakfast with some of your favorite football players in the Sun Bowl? You can do just that on Aug. 17 during “Morning with the Miners.”
Dana Dimel, UTEP’s head football coach, and key players will be there to talk about the upcoming season. The Miners first home game is Aug. 27 against North Texas. Fewer than 10,000 game tickets are available.
Back to breakfast. The menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, chile and cheese potatoes, chilaquiles, empanadas and pancakes. It’s expected to sell out, and the event benefits UTEP’s football program. Call (915) 747-5841 for tickets.
Elvis!
In other sort-of fall news, the tax-free weekend is coming up Aug. 6 and 7, and the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is hosting a tax-free block party.
Some party it will be, with Marvel superheroes, an Elvis impersonator, a cheerleading cheer-off and mariachis.
