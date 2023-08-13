Neighbors in Kern Place were surprised to see three rather large wild animals a few weeks ago.
Some residents thought they were feral hogs or wild boars; a state game warden says they were probably javelinas.
Whatever they were, they made a lot of noise as they ran up the street and across yards, tearing up plantings before heading towards the Franklin Mountains.
Javelinas are members of the peccary family described as pig-like, but they’re not pigs. They can weigh up to 55 pounds as adults, measure 4-feet long.
Game wardens say you can keep javelinas and other wild animals away by playing coyote and bobcat noises, assuming you have some. Wardens also say wild animals are everywhere and we should try to coexist with them.
News of TV
Still not many details on why anchor Erik Elken left KVIA Channel 7 after five years. The station has said he left to pursue other interests and for more family time.
In this case, that might actually be true. His wife, Megan McCormick Elken, has been working as a co-host on KLAQ’s Buzz Adams Morning Show for about a year, and as a freelance sideline reporter for New Mexico State football broadcasts for two years.
So she’s been working the morning shift on radio, and he’s been working the evening shift on TV. That’s a tough schedule for their other full-time jobs as parents of two young boys.
Here’s what we do know for sure: Former sports anchor Paul Cicala will take the anchor seat next to Stephanie Valle at the end of September.
Weather, free
Also at KVIA, meteorologist Katie Frazier is now working there on a part-time, fill-in basis, and starting her own business. She’ll be a freelance broadcast meteorologist, working for stations that are having trouble hiring someone to forecast the weather. The news industry is struggling to find new meteorologists, she says.
Cheba 2
Remember we reported that Cheba Hut, a national sandwich chain, was coming to far East El Paso? Turns out there’s a second location in the works.
It’s expected to open next January in the parking lot of Sunland Park Mall. Remember that building that used to be Pier 1? Half of it is now Union Drafthouse, and the other half will be Cheba Hut.
