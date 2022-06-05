Major market jumps
Some familiar faces in local news are moving on up. Way up.
The biggest jump is for Mauricio Casillas, KVIA Channel 7’s morning news anchor, who’s been hired by WRC Channel 4 in Washington, D.C. He’ll be a reporter at the station, which is owned and operated by the NBC network.
For Casillas, an El Paso native and Franklin High grad, that’s a humongous jump from El Paso, the 93rd largest TV market in the U.S., as ranked by Nielsen, to D.C., the No. 9 TV market.
Also leaving KVIA is Nate Ryan, the weekend sports anchor and fan-favorite feature reporter. He’s moving to San Antonio as the top Monday-Friday sports anchor for one of the local stations. San Antonio is the No. 21 Nielsen market.
Ryan told El Paso Inc. “I’ve so loved my time in El Paso, and it’s going to be very difficult saying goodbye.”
And Las Cruces-raised Kate Bieri, KVIA’s weekend evening anchor and New Mexico reporter, is heading east to Memphis, the 51st ranked market, and the city that’s known as the home of the blues.
Also in D.C.
We hear that a portrait of Diana Natalicio by famed El Paso artist Gaspar Enriquez has been admitted to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.
Enriquez painted the late president of UTEP in silhouette with a slight smile on her face, using tones of black, white and gray. Natalicio, who died last fall at age 82, was the longest serving president of the university.
This is Enriquez’s fourth portrait in the prestigious collection. The others are of author Rudolfo Anaya and artists Luis Jimenez and John Valadez.
What state are you in?
Back in early May, ABC’s “Good Morning America” had a bit of a geographic brain freeze. During a story about the Southwest drought, the news program showed a map locating Arizona. Except it wasn’t Arizona. It was New Mexico – you know, that state with the boot heel? The other one that helps separate Texas from California?
A retired columnist in Albuquerque posted on Twitter: “Dear GMA and ABC, Do better. Love, New Mexico.”
We second that emotion. After all, New Mexico has been in that same location since it became a state in 1912.
