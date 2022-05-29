He’s back!
The man who ran El Paso Opera for six years is back in El Paso. David Grabarkewitz was the opera’s artistic and general director from 2009 until 2015.
Now he is director of the Borderland Arts Initiative, a nonprofit expected to open in 2023. The initiative is a performing and fine arts collective that will offer an art gallery, digital arts lab, performance space and rehearsal rooms. There will also be after-school programs for young people, like painting, singing, acting and mural arts.
Located on Bassett Avenue, the initiative will serve the Chamizal, Segundo Barrio and Five Points neighborhoods, as well as the greater El Paso region. It’s funded by the Villareal Panetta Foundation.
Since Grabarkewitz left El Paso, he’s been busy teaching and directing at UC Santa Barbara and Johns Hopkins. He also directed the premiere of the new musical in Seattle, “Abraham’s Land.”
Old v. new
Here’s something we didn’t know. A report says El Paso is at the top of a list of U.S. cities with the highest share of new homes for sale.
The analysis was done by a group called Point2, which conducts original research about national and international real estate markets.
According to the analysis, 51% of El Paso homes for sale at the end of April were new homes, built in the last decade. That’s the highest share in the nation, followed by Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Austin and Nashville. Only 15% of El Paso homes for sale then were considered old, or built before 1970.
The city with the largest share of old homes on the market was Detroit, with 92% of homes for sale considered old, followed by Baltimore, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.
Murrow award
It’s quite an honor. KTEP reporter Angela Kocherga won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for a one-hour special marking the first anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019 shootings at the Cielo Vista Walmart.
The 2021 documentary, titled “Resilient El Paso Remembers,” looked at the lives of the 23 people who were killed, and included a remarkable reunion of survivors who have not seen each other since that day.
Now the documentary goes on to compete against other regional winners for a national award.
