As you know, the city is in need of a new city manager, since Tommy Gonzalez was given 120-day notice of his termination last week by City Council.
Who do you think would be a good candidate for the job, as an interim or permanent hire? Positions like these are often filled after nationwide searches by headhunter firms, but we like to think there are plenty of local people ready to handle the job.
Por ejemplo, Sylvia Borunda Firth is one name that comes to mind. She was city attorney for six years and is now in private practice. Or current city attorney, Karla Nieman.
Then there’s Cary Westin, who was senior deputy city manager until he retired recently. Or Tracey Jerome, the current senior deputy city manager, who’s been with the city since 2015.
And Sam Rodriguez, a professional engineer who’s the city’s chief operations officer. Or Mike Martinez who was city manager of Sunland Park for two years.
As of late Friday, the job hadn’t been posted online. But whoever is hired may be eligible for the city’s $1,000 signing bonus, as long as they haven’t worked for the city before.
Perfect timing
When you’re a Grammy Award-winning musician, perfect timing is in your DNA. There was a good demonstration of that last Thursday, when cellist Zuill Bailey landed in El Paso with just minutes to spare before the start of El Paso Inc.’s El Pasoan of the Year luncheon.
Bailey was honored with El Paso Inc.’s 2022 Community Spirit Award for his years of bringing classical music to the El Paso community. (Read more about his award on p. A22.)
Back to his timing. Bailey flew out of Phoenix Thursday morning, which was dicey as the area had been hit with high winds and heavy rain overnight. When he and his 17th-century cello landed in El Paso, they were met by a cold front that brought snow and ferocious winds.
Bailey made it to the luncheon, thanked the packed audience for the recognition and performed Bach’s Cello Suites. And then, like many a classical musician for whom performing is life, he went back to the airport to catch a flight to St. Louis, Missouri, where he will perform next.
It was well worth all the travel to be in El Paso, he said. “This is where I wanted to be. This is
