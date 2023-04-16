Have you been to Stanton House, the boutique hotel in Downtown El Paso that made Texas Monthly’s list of the best new, glam hotels in the state?
Here’s how the magazine describes it: “Just as El Paso is on the edge in the most delightful way, so too is this boutique hotel.” We think that’s a compliment.
TM goes on to say the 107-year-old former furniture showroom is now a beacon of elegance and glam, with provocative contemporary art, modern rooms and excellent showers and toiletries.
Interior rooms look out on the building’s four-story light well and “Shylight,” an in-motion art installation of ethereal light sculptures. Below the lights, diners enjoy the fare at Taft-Diaz, the hotel’s restaurant, also called excellent by TM.
Good Grape news
Grape, the Italian steakhouse that had been on Escondido in West El Paso, is almost ready to open in a new space.
It’s relocating to Sunland Park Drive near Mesa Street, where Eloise was. The owners of Grape and the Escondido building could not agree on terms, hence the move.
As for Eloise, owners Christine and Jim Ward now know that moving a restaurant just one block is a lot harder than it looks. Took four months. As a post on Eloise’s website said: “This is not a piece of cake.”
(Un)branded food
Restaurateur Chico Nelan of Angry Owl Grill fame is opening a new eatery in the heart of Downtown El Paso. Called (Un)Branded Tavern and Kitchen, it’s set to open in a few weeks at 310 N. Mesa in the classy and historic Cortez Building, right across from San Jacinto Plaza.
‘Blue Beetle’ mania
You probably heard the local uproar when it was revealed that in a movie about the Mexican American superhero Blue Beetle, lead character Jaime Reyes will live in a fictional city and not El Paso, as the teenager does in DC comics.
Jose´ Ralat with Texas Monthly is also teed off, writing about the comic books: “Best of all is that Reyes is from El Paso, a city between worlds. It’s neither the U.S. nor Mexico but both … Too often El Paso is forgotten, relegated to intangible, almost unreachable status until it makes the news as a result of a massacre or mass migrant crossings. That’s not the El Paso I know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.