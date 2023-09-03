We hear that MountainStar Sports Group wants to buy a third pro soccer team, this time in Europe – where it’s called football, as it is in Mexico.
According to Mexican media reports, group co-owners Alejandra de la Vega Foster and husband Paul Foster are on the verge of purchasing a football club in Granada, Spain, that competes in the country’s first division.
Reportedly, MountainStar has offered 85 million euros – that’s about $92 million American – to buy the club from its current Chinese owners, Wuhan Football Club Management.
MountainStar would also have to pay $10.4 million to the Spanish government for alleged money laundering and tax fraud by a former club president.
MountainStar’s partner in the deal is Andres Fassi, a Mexican-born Argentine businessman and former coach. He’s part owner of football clubs in Pachuco, Mexico and Argentina.
MountainStar already owns FC Juárez and El Paso Locomotives soccer clubs, plus the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.
Fassi is one of four owners of the Pachuco club; another is Carlos Slim. Yes, that Carlos Slim. As of Friday, Bloomberg ranked Slim as the 11th-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $94.8 billion.
Of course, Paul Foster is also a billionaire. He’s No. 1,429 on the Forbes list of billionaires, with a real-time net worth of $2.1 billion as of Friday.
Drake’s chicken
Canadian rapper Drake is one of several backers of a fast-casual brand named Dave’s Hot Chicken. You need to know this because Dave’s Nashville-style chicken plans to open six new locations in El Paso and New Mexico.
The franchisees are Deryl Pangelinan, Isaac Montoya, Andrew Feghali and Lawrence Kourie, who have owned and operated franchises in the region for 20 years.
Born in 2017 in East Hollywood, Dave’s now has 140 locations in the United States and Canada. It specializes in spicy, hot chicken tenders and sliders, kale slaw, mac and cheese and cheese fries.
Write on!
The dynamic duo of Luke Lowenfield and Hal Marcus has published another children’s book. Titled “Bienvenidos a El Paso,” their third book tells the story of a little boy who’s about to have a little sister.
Written by Lowenfield and colorfully illustrated by Marcus, the book is a sequel to “Buenos Noches El Paso” and “¡Muchas Gracias Maria!”
The books are available at Brave Books on Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.