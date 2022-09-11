Good news, Harry Potter aficionados! The El Paso Symphony has scheduled a second live performance of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
It’s a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Plaza Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Sept. 15. The audience will watch the first film in the Potter series while the symphony plays John Williams’ score live.
If you prefer your tales of orphaned boys with extraordinary powers be full of droids and lightsabers, rather than wands and house elves, stay tuned. The symphony may present “Star Wars” in the future.
Only 13th?
A new survey says that El Paso is the 13th most polite city in the U.S. Only 13th? Who did this survey?
A group called Preply did, asking more than 1,500 residents in the 30 largest metropolitan areas about the rudeness level in their city.
It turns out El Pasoans think transplants to the Sun City are ruder than locals, and they really hate it when people are totally absorbed by their phones in public.
In case you care, the rudest city was Philadelphia, and Austin the most polite.
Happy birthday!
Everybody knows exactly when and where Linda Holguin was born. Because she was the first baby born at the then-brand new Providence Memorial Hospital on Jan. 16, 1952.
Now called the Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus, the hospital celebrated its 70th anniversary in August and invited Holguin to the party.
In 2015, the hospital became part of the Hospitals of Providence network. But did you know the very first Providence Hospital opened on Santa Fe Street in Downtown El Paso in 1902?
Must-see TV
There’s a familiar face in the Fox series “Monarch” that finally premieres on Sunday, Sept. 11, following a double dose of NFL football.
Described as a musical drama about America’s first family of country music, “Monarch” stars Susan Sarandon and actual country music star Trace Adkins.
The local connection is El Paso native Damon Dayoub. He plays a record producer, Jamie Burke, who tries to get Adkins to return to country music basics.
What’s the show’s vibe? Well, it was pitched as “the Romanov dynasty reimagined as a family of country music stars in Texas.”
