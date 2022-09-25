The El Paso Times has officially closed its offices at 500 W. Overland in Union Plaza. Employees are now working remotely.
The offices went dark temporarily during the pandemic while staffers worked from home, but now it looks like those offices are closed for good. There’s some talk of looking for a small space elsewhere, but nothing solid.
The Times publishes a print edition six days a week – they skip Saturdays – and posts stories on its website.
Pollo Guatemala
Maybe you’ve heard of Pollo Campero, a spicy, flavorful chicken franchise that got its start at a family restaurant in Guatemala 51 years ago. Now it has 80 locations in the U.S., another 270 around the world, and soon, they’ll be cooking up pollo in El Paso.
The company plans to add 16 locations in several Texas cities, including El Paso and San Antonio, over the next five years. They’re known for marinated chicken that’s grilled or fried. Also on the menu: empanadas, yuca fries and sweet plantains.
Sun Bowl special
Remember last year, when one team that was set to play in the Sun Bowl changed just days before the game? It was supposed to be Washington State versus Miami. But because of COVID – you remember that – Miami was out and Central Michigan was in, agreeing to play in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at the last minute.
As a result, the Sun Bowl folks were left with lots of hats and shirts and such printed with logos for the Miami Hurricanes.
Now the bowl organizers have decided to give away these “collectors” items to ticket buyers who do these three things:
• Visit the Sun Bowl offices between Sept. 26 and Oct. 31.
• Purchase at least two tickets priced at $25 or higher.
• Allow the Sun Bowl Association to take a photo of tickets in your possession for social media use.
Supplies are limited and tickets cannot be refunded.
Sun Bowl countdown
In case you’re not counting – and you should be! – we’re less than 100 days away from the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kickoff is at noon on Friday, Dec. 30. Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.