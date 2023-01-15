El Paso comes in at No. 11 in a new ranking of the country’s best places to retire for senior living. It’s also the only city in Texas that makes it into the top 20.
The analysis looked at stats for the 100 largest metro areas, including cost of living, access to health care, safety, recreational activities and local tax burden. Your results may vary.
The study was put together by StorageCafe, a nationwide self-storage search website. It’s part of Yardi, a company that provides property management software.
At the top of the list is the Cape Coral/Fort Myers area in Florida.
UTEP via the NBA
Did you know that one of the assistant coaches for UTEP men’s basketball team played in the NBA for 12 seasons? He is Earl Boykins, now in his second year as an assistant coach for UTEP.
Boykins, the second-shortest player in NBA history at 5-foot-5, scored 5,791 points over his career. He is also the shortest player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in a game. That was in 2004, when he poured in 32 as the Denver Nuggets beat Detroit.
Beginnings
Charles Nieman, the founder and pastor of Abundant Living Faith Center, has written a book he hopes will help people dealing with personal tragedies.
Titled “Endings and Beginnings,” the book tells how he dealt with the death of his late wife, Rochelle, who passed away in December 2012, a little more than 10 years ago. The book is to be released in February.
Rochelle and Charles, who met while students at UTEP, were married for 42 years. She was a co-founder and a co-pastor of the church, and was dedicated to the church’s many charitable programs.
Nieman writes that the book was 10 years in the making. His message: a shattering experience like losing a loved one can also be a new beginning.
You should Gogh
The spectacular exhibit “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is wrapping up this week at the El Paso County Coliseum.
The exhibit is closed on Monday and Tuesday, its usual schedule. But plenty of tickets are available for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 18-20. It’s open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.