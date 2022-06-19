Northwest update
Lots of new ways to spend your money are coming to Northwest El Paso. Expect to see these businesses and eateries opening in the rapidly developing Cimarron area around Resler and Paso del Norte.
We hear Kentucky Fried Chicken will open a restaurant, as well as Dion’s, a gourmet sandwich and pizza place. Crave, the local eatery chain, will anchor a retail site, and a new Walgreens drugstore is already under construction.
¡Viva tequila!
A new local brand of tequila is in the works. Business exec Renard Johnson is developing the brand using agave sourced from Mexico.
Johnson is the founder of Management & Engineering Technologies International, better known as METI, a professional services company.
You’ll remember that El Pasoans Richard Poe and W. Park Kerr also launched their own tequila brands. Poe’s was Dos Lunas; Kerr’s was Tequila Nacional.
Radio update
If you count on 93.1 KISS-FM to wake you up in the morning, there’s a new voice on duty. Iris Lopez, who’s been the station’s afternoon personality, is now partnering with Mike Martinez for the morning show.
Lopez is filling the seat left vacant when Patricia Martinez left the station after 16 years on the AM shift. Patricia Martinez has a new job herself – as the first special event coordinator for the Downtown Management District.
She’ll handle event planning, sponsorships and all of the district’s promotional events. Martinez says she hopes to create events that become special memories, like the memories she has of visiting Downtown with her grandmother when she was a kid.
So what is the morning show called now? Nothing official yet, but Lopez is hoping it’s “Mike & Iris Are Cool Morning Show.”
TV news updates
After six years as a meteorologist at the NBC station in Philadelphia, Krystal Klei is coming home to Phoenix and the Southwest. You may remember her as a forecaster at KVIA Channel 7. Pittsburgh is the No. 4 TV market by population; Phoenix is No. 11.
And now it can be revealed that Nate Ryan, the former weekend sports anchor at KVIA, is the main sports guy at KENS Channel 5, the CBS affiliate in San Antonio. He replaces longtime sportscaster Ken Reinagel, who retired after 25 years with the station.
