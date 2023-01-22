Anchors and reporters are always coming and going from TV news departments in El Paso. But the two Sinclair Corporation-owned stations in El Paso – KFOX Channel 14 and KDBC Channel 4 – that share talent and resources, have seen an unusually high number of departures within the last month or so.
At the end of December, longtime meteorologist Sandra Diaz left KFOX, where she’d been since 2004, saying it was time to recharge her batteries and move on. It sounds like Diaz, who has also worked at the Weather Channel, is leaving El Paso.
Just last week, both investigative reporter Estefania Seyffert and morning news anchor Amanda Guillen announced their departures.
Seyffert reinvigorated KFOX’s investigative unit in 2021, and previously worked at KTSM Channel 9. She’s said she is leaving TV news, but will remain in the area.
Guillen had been the morning and noon news anchor and producer for KDBC. She joined the station in 2017, after a stint at KTSM. No word so far on what’s next for her.
And not to be forgotten is news anchor Shelton Dodson, who left KDBC last spring. Viewers are still wondering where he went, and it appears he is living in Albuquerque.
The bottom line: There are lots of job openings at Sinclair’s El Paso stations. Last time we checked there were nine.
It’s back!
Remember that rumor that Costco will build a second El Paso store somewhere in West/Northwest/North El Paso? So do we.
It’s making its semi-annual appearance in the retail atmosphere, with some slightly different details.
This time, the alleged location is in Northwest (?) El Paso, near the intersection of Desert Boulevard and Transmountain Road, and/or across from the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, and/or north of the big church that’s on Interstate 10. According to TxDOT, a new turnaround is coming in that area that would make access much easier. And there are two big chunks of land in the area that could be large enough for a warehouse store.
So far, nobody is saying it’s a real thing, but who knows. And as busy as the Costco store at Bassett Center is, we hear it is not one of the company’s top locations.
