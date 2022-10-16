Gannett, the parent company of the El Paso Times, has announced more cost-cutting measures.
To wit: all employees are required to take five days of unpaid leave in December, the company is temporarily suspending 401(k) matches, and it will offer voluntary buyouts.
Oh, and there’s a hiring freeze for all but crucial position, according to a memo from Gannett boss Mike Reed.
The news staff of the El Paso Times took a hit last month when one of its reporters was laid off, leaving eight. The Times now has about 15 local news staffers, including news and sports reporters, two photojournalists and two newsroom execs.
Gannett publishes USA Today and more than 220 daily newspapers, including eight in Texas. Its stock is down more than 70 percent for the year, and was trading in $1.35 range late last week.
Safe roads, really
A new analysis says that El Paso is one of the top 15 best cities to drive in. Your experience may vary.
The study done by the personal finance website WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities in 30 indicators ranging from gas prices to hours spent in traffic congestion to how many auto-repair shops a city has.
El Paso came in at No. 13 overall, but an impressive No. 2 in safety.
The best city to drive in, according to WalletHub, is Raleigh, N.C., and the worst is Philadelphia.
New, old food
El Charlatan, a Mexican-Japanese restaurant in Socorro, is getting compliments from Texas Monthly.
Chef/owner Enrique Lozano creates dishes like Japanese-style, togarashi-seasoned chicken served inside tortillas from Juárez, with red and green salsas.
Lozano worked in a Greek restaurant in El Paso, then a Michelin-rated eatery in Chicago before coming home to start a ramen place, Nishi, in Downtown El Paso. It closed in 2019.
He opened El Charl last year, and this year it was named one of the best new places to eat in Texas by the magazine.
Texas Monthly gives Lozano high marks for his creativity and loves the location.
To quote writer Jose Ralat: “The atmosphere of the restaurant’s century-old building, situated on the historic El Paso Mission Trail, gives the meal an even more enchanting feel.”
