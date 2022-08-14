Here’s some big news from WestStar bank: Its wealth management division has reached $1 billion in assets under management.
Established in 2001, the division is led by Joe Sayklay. It handles the assets of high net-worth individuals and nonprofit clients on a fiduciary basis.
Roast, roast, roast
Best wishes to sports radio guy Steve Kaplowitz, who has the honor of being this year’s roastee at the annual fundraiser for the El Paso Child Guidance Center. The jokes, compliments and other comments usually fly fast and furious from an inspired group of roasters.
The event is Oct. 26 at the El Paso Country Club. Tickets will be available soon. Kappy has been hosting “Sportstalk” on 600 ESPN El Paso for 25 years.
Since 1954, the El Paso Child Guidance Center has provided outpatient mental health services for adults, children and families.
Boom, boom, boom
Yes, that was a big fireworks display you saw and/or heard going off at about 9 p.m. Thursday night in West El Paso. It was part of the celebration of Canyon Capers, a golf tournament at Coronado Country Club that benefits local nonprofits.
We don’t know how long they’ve been shooting off fireworks, but the tournament itself has been held for more than 50 years.
The fireworks are usually scheduled for the second Thursday in August, so let’s just add that to our calendars for next year, shall we, so we don’t have to call the police?
Bookstore news
We’re happy to report that our favorite local bookstore makes the list of the top local bookstores in Texas.
Literarity Book Shop, owned by Bill and Mary Anna Clark, comes in at No. 7 on the list put together by Texas Lifestyle Magazine.
Bill posted: “7 is a lucky number. I’ll gladly take it.” The shop is in Peppertree Square at 5411 N. Mesa.
Lunch takes off
Looking for a new lunch spot? Try the War Eagles Air Museum on Airport Road in Santa Teresa.
The food, prepared by the Texas Culinary Institute, includes salads, sandwiches anddesserts. You can take it to go, or eat on the second floor, overlooking the Dona Ana County jetport runway. They’re open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-3:30 pm.
