We’re happy to report that Sephora, the French retailer of personal care and beauty products, is opening a second store in El Paso. The new location will be in the Sunland Towne Centre on Sunland Park Drive.
The 4,500-square-foot facility is a $775,000 refit, and is expected to be finished by next January. The existing Sephora store is at Cielo Vista Mall.
Happy 101!
El Paso’s oldest operating hotel is marking its 101st birthday this year. The Gardner Hotel at 311 E. Franklin was built in 1922 for a total cost of about $130,000.
It’s been in the hands of the Nebhan family since the 1940s, and today it’s run by Stephanie Nebhan, the great granddaughter of the Nebhan who bought it.
Interesting historical detail: Outlaw John Dillinger and his gang spent a night at the Gardner in 1933. He was recognized, but El Paso authorities could not arrest him because he had not broken any laws here. But three days later in Tucson, Arizona, the feds got him.
Up in the air!
Looking for a fun summer camp for your kids? Or you? This June, War Eagles Air Museum is sponsoring a week-long summer camp for kids ages 10 to 14.
There will be flight demos, aviation-related STEM lessons and real dedicated flight time. Campers bring their own lunch. Get more info at WarEaglesMuseum.com.
Royalty!
If a crown is more your style, this one is for you. The Sun Bowl Association is now accepting applications to be a member of the 2023-24 Sun Court.
The young women from ages 18 to 22 serve as community ambassadors during Sun Bowl events throughout the year. It’s a tradition that dates back to 1935.
Get more information and the online application at sunbowl.org. The application deadline is June 16.
Plants aplenty
It looks like it’s about done. The extensive new landscaping project at the base of the Wells Fargo Plaza in Downtown El Paso is nearing completion.
Drive or walk by, and you’ll see lots of new, desert-appropriate trees, tall handsome cacti and some of those pretty grasses that blow in the breeze. Looks great.
Of course, you remember that the Wells Fargo Plaza was the tallest building in El Paso for 50 years, until the WestStar Tower opened in 2021.
