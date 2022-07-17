Law and (BBQ) Order
Ever wonder what lawyers do in their spare time? Well, Justin Underwood is a BBQ pit master and owns a small catering company called JBU BBQ.
The graduate of Hanks High School and Texas Tech School of Law is an attorney with Wyatt Underwood, where he wears suits. But for the BBQ biz, he wears the new JBU BBQ T-shirts.
He’s been serving up his barbecue at local events, like the upcoming JBU BBQ + Wine event at Zin Valle Vineyards on Saturday, July 23.
Underwood even offers BBQ to go, where you drop off the meat, he smokes it, then you pick it up.
After the airport
Remember Monica Lombrana? She worked for the city for 26 years and retired in 2020 as director of aviation at El Paso International Airport. Now she’s got a new gig, as vice president of corporate support for Datamark.
Datamark, a business process-outsourcing and back-office company, was founded in El Paso in 1989 by Bill and Becky Holmes. Today Bill Randag is CEO and president, and the company has locations around the world, including India and Mexico. It’s still headquartered in Downtown El Paso, in the Mills Building.
We’re No. 9!
Our friends over at WalletHub, the personal finance website, have been studying the affordability of rents in the 150 most populated cities in the United States.
According to their survey, El Paso makes it into the list of the top 10 most affordable rental markets, coming in ninth.
WalletHub analyzed 22 metrics, including the rental vacancy rate, cost of living, and how many renters live in the city. Then they added in lifestyle measures like weather, schools, recreation, job market and how happy people are about where they live.
El Paso is the highest ranked city in Texas. The next closest in Plano at No. 17.
We’re No. 1 and No.2!
This never happens. Or hardly ever.
In case you missed it, El Paso sports teams took the top two spots in SportsCenter’s Plays of the Night on July 3.
A goal by the El Paso Locomotive was the No. 2 play, and the Chihuahuas took the top spot on the ESPN show with a leaping grab into the netting by infielder Eguy Rosario.
