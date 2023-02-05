An insightful article in the December 2022 issue of Texas Monthly magazine makes this troublesome point: Texas is critically short of doctors, especially those who speak Spanish. The story, titled “Texas’s Doctor Shortage Is Bilingual” and written by Aaron Nelsen, reports there are more than 7.5 million Texans who primarily speak Spanish.
But the article also points out there’s something happening in El Paso that’s working to address that shortage.
“The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso operates the only medical school in the country that has incorporated mandatory Spanish-language instruction into its curriculum,” Nelsen writes.
Med students start with a required three-week language-immersion exercise in an El Paso neighborhood, working with Spanish-speaking patients. They also study Spanish medical terminology, can take language labs and have lots of chances to practice their language skills.
Here’s the bigger picture: Texas is short more than 6,000 physicians.
Teens talk sports
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, two El Paso teens will co-host the radio show “SportsTalk” on 600 ESPN El Paso, usually hosted by Steve Kaplowitz.
One of the teens is Lane Frank, 15, a freshman at Coronado High School. He’s hosted his own weekly sports podcast, “Schoolyard Sports,” since he was 12. Frank knows his way around college and pro sports and has been a regular guest on “SportsTalk” during the football season.
His co-host for the three-hour show is Zay, 16, a sophomore at Chapin High School. Like Frank, Zay is a sports fanatic whose biggest passion is UTEP. Zay was an intern with 600 ESPN and has helped produce “SportsTalk.”
Fly, Valentine
War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa has a fun and fly way to celebrate Valentine’s with your family. They’re sponsoring a family fun event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with treats, face painting, crafts, a scavenger hunt and lots more. It’s mostly free with a paid admission to the museum, but the bottle rocket workshop will cost you a buck. Let’s fly!
Updating that Whisper
Still no word on the fate of Legent Hospital on George Dieter, and whether University Medical Center will buy the closed private hospital.
But we’d like to make it clear that no personnel from UMC are prepping the facility for possible takeover. That is all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.