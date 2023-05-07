There’s been a fair amount of national media in town recently, and some of them don’t quite understand El Paso, or our history and culture.
Take the sculpture in San Jacinto Plaza, por ejemplo. It’s “Los Lagartos,” the dynamic and colorful fiberglass piece created by the late El Paso artist Luis Jimenez.
It harkens back to the days when El Paso had live alligators in the town square as an unusual attraction. Or something.
Anyway, sometimes the alligators were mistreated. Or kidnapped and put in a professor’s office at Texas Western College. Or a kid’s head got stuck in the low fence surrounding the alligator pool. (Ask Hal Marcus about that one.)
So the real reptiles were eventually replaced with the sculpture that represents big alligator energy, and it won’t bite anyone.
But it would seem that the people who work on the HBO Show “Last Week with John Oliver” missed the point.
During a show that really aired last week, Oliver referred to the sculpture as “magnificent.” But then he described it as a “bunch of horny reptiles engaging in a sloppy swamp orgy.”
Disrespectful, no? True? Maybe, but most reports from the olden days portray the gators as slow and sleepy, either from the heat or the lack of water or both.
P.S. You can read about another one of Jimenez’s masterpieces, the huge statue of a blue horse titled “Mustang” that stands in front of the Denver airport, on the front cover of this week’s B Section. It’s quite a tale.
In the club
A new book by an author with ties to El Paso is the latest addition to Oprah’s Book Club.
The book is “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, a writer and physician who is now a professor of medicine at Stanford University.
But back in 1991, Verghese had just started practicing internal medicine at Texas Tech in El Paso. While here, he finished his first book and wrote his second, “The Tennis Partner,” a memoir of sorts, about a friend’s losing struggle with addiction, even as Verghese’s personal life was falling apart.
His new book is Oprah Winfrey’s 101st pick for her book club. It’s a novel that spans seven decades, telling the story of an Indian family struggling with a strange curse. Oprah says it’s “one of the best books I’ve ever read.”
(0) comments
