Actor and activist Jane Fonda says she will be in El Paso in early April to support Proposition K, also known as the climate charter.
In a recent recording of her livestream program called “Fire Drill Fridays,” Fonda said she’ll be here for a Sunrise El Paso rally on April 8. She also said she’ll be recording people and events for what will become a short documentary about El Paso and Prop K.
Fonda, who is now 85 years old, is famous for movies like “Barbarella,” “Klute” and “9 to 5,” as well as the Netflix comedy, “Grace and Frankie.”
But readers of a certain age will remember her as “Hanoi Jane,” after she visited Hanoi during the Vietnam War.
Vintage, vibes
Need to get away from it all, but not drive more than a few miles?
New Mexico magazine suggests you try a night or two in the vintage trailers at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing in Sunland Park.
In the magazine’s March issue, writer Maria Manuela calls Ardovino’s “a little oasis in the desert” and “an excuse to escape.”
The renovated trailers may not be Airstreams, but they do have good pedigrees: a 1953 Coachmen Chaparral and a 1957 Spartan Imperial Mansion. They each have their own hot tub and can be rented on Airbnb.
Thanks, Five Guys
A good hamburger isn’t exactly a cheap meal choice these days, but sometimes your stomach just wants to know “Where’s the beef?”
One place where you can find the beef – as inside a Five Guys hamburger – is in London, where, believe it or not, there are 20 Five Guys locations.
Anyhoo, last week, a young woman from El Paso was chowing down at a London Five Guys that had a wall featuring media mentions of Five Guys in magazines and newspapers from all over.
And then she saw it. On the wall, there was this quote: “‘The hardest part? Choosing from 15 different free toppings’” El Paso Inc., TX.”
Yes, that was a quote from this very publication when Five Guys first opened in the city back in 2010. The prices have risen a bit since then, but there are still 15 free toppings, and you can still pick as many as you please.
(0) comments
