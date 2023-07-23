The rumor that never dies has risen again. Let’s all say it together: Costco will build a second warehouse store in West El Paso.
This time the location is said to be in what we now call Northwest El Paso, near Interstate 10 and Paseo del Norte, by West Towne Marketplace.
So that could be the former Great Wolf Lodge property, or maybe even further north, closer to Transmountain Road. We may have said this before, but stay tuned.
That’s the ticket!
There’s a job opening at the Sun Bowl Association. After 31 years, ticket manager Ellen Hughes is retiring, and the association is looking for a new hire.
The job has its perks, like a flexible work environment and relaxed pace in the off season, which is January through September. There’s a big ramp up in season, of course, October through December, and you have to work Thanksgiving Day.
The salary range is $48,000 - $75,000 and there are good benefits. If you’re interested, call the Sun Bowl Association for more information.
And if you see Ellen Hughes, thank her for keeping thousands and thousands and thousands of tickets straight since the 1990s.
History ahead
This is what we call advance planning. In a year or two, the historic town of San Elizario will host the world’s largest museum complex, part of the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street traveling exhibition.
Called “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” the exhibit will bring nationally renowned historical exhibits to seven small towns across Texas to help revitalize underserved rural communities.
But first, local people will be trained on how to promote and prepare for the exhibit. The exhibit dates for San Elizario will be announced next year.
Cloud city TV
If you’ve watched KTDO Channel 48 recently, you may have noticed the Spanish-language station’s snazzy new set. The Telemundo-owned station unveiled its new 12,000-square-foot media center last month.
KTDO is part of NBCUniversal Local, a national division that’s home to 30 more Telemundo-owned stations, 12 NBC-owned stations and five NBC Regional Sports Networks.
The set, built by NBCUniversal Local, features IP and cloud-based technology. KTDO says that makes it the most technically advanced TV station in the El Paso market.
The 360-degree set includes robotic cameras and huge LED screens in the news, sports and weather areas. There’s also a brand-new control room.
