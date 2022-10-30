You may have heard that a group of investors wants to build a state-of-the-art entertainment venue on 28 acres in Sunland Park, N.M. The plan is to bring in musical acts and performing artists.
Here’s what you may not know. For years, the city of Sunland Park has wanted to drive jobs and grow its economy by developing an entertainment district. With a casino and racetrack already in place, plus an amusement park, city officials thought they had a base ready to build on.
But the plan didn’t seem to be on track when a group of investors approached the city about constructing a medical campus on land right across the street from Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino.
Sure, medical projects can attract other businesses and bring in patients. But the city wanted the day-and-night flow of people ready to spend money that a music venue would bring to the area. A preliminary study funded by a grant from the state of New Mexico concluded that entertainment was the natural direction for the city’s future.
So the city approached the medical investment group and asked if they would change their trajectory from medical to musical. They said yes.
Where are things now? The private Visneti Group, a New Mexico-based LLC, is working on plans for a hybrid performance venue in the $100 million range. It would feature both an indoor arena capable of seating about 5,500, and an outdoor amphitheater-style venue for at least 8,000 guests. The final version of the feasibility study, being done by a national entertainment consulting company, is scheduled to be finished soon.
Visneti says the venue, tentatively named The Pavilion, would be designed by Populos, the global architectural firm that specializes in entertainment venues, and the same company that designed Southwest University Park in Downtown El Paso. The Pavilion would be built by El Paso-based Jordan Foster Construction.
The partnership includes a company based in El Paso with decades of experience booking musical acts. Every year, more than 180 touring acts pass by, through or near El Paso. Less than 20 of them actually stop and perform in El Paso. A state-of-the-art music venue could attract more performing groups to the region.Here’s one thing the Visneti Group wants to make clear: This would not be a sports arena. It’s strictly about music. The investors are well aware of the city of El Paso’s decades-long plans for a multipurpose performing arts and entertainment center in a historic area known as Duranguito. They applaud the leadership and the hard work of the major investors who are remaking Downtown.
What’s next for The Pavilion? The many components necessary to build a state-of-the-art music venue are starting to line up: financing, promotion, booking acts, working with officials with the city of Sunland Park and the state of New Mexico.
The Visneti Group says it’s what’s already on the ground right now in Sunland Park that makes this an exciting project: a completed network of highways that makes access to the venue easy from Texas, New Mexico and Mexico. Almost unlimited space for parking. A location adjacent to other, already successful entertainment venues.
The investors also say some big announcements are coming in the very near future. Stay tuned.
Got a Whisper?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.