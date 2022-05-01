What skyscraper?
Did you know that Liam Neeson’s new film, “Memory,” is set in El Paso? Some of it was actually filmed here. One wide shot shows the Downtown skyline and includes the WestStar Tower, so it was shot fairly recently. That’s the real El Paso.
Another establishing shot shows the skyline, but sharp-eyed moviegoers will note a rather large, very random high-rise west of Downtown that does not, and never has, existed. Artistic license?
In “Memory,” Neeson plays a contract killer with a particular set of skills who is starting to suffer from dementia.
On/off the market
Tracey Jerome, the city’s deputy manager for quality of life, is selling her large, contemporary home on El Paso’s Westside.
The house was listed for sale last Wednesday at $715,000 and was taken off the market Thursday.
Tracey Jerome’s husband is David Jerome, former head of the El Paso Chamber, who started his new job running the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce two weeks ago. It’s been reported that Tracey would stay in town and keep her job with the city.
Cyclo de Mayo
The Sun City Crit is back! What’s a Crit? It’s a bike race with mucho categories and lots of fun for all ages.
This year’s Crit is Saturday, May 7, and the races start at 12:30 p.m. at San Jacinto Plaza. Where spectators will also find vendors, food trucks, a kids’ zone, Lucha Libre matches, beer garden, etc., etc. Check out bikereg.com and search El Paso for more info and to register for a race.
Our favorite chef
El Paso chef Emilio Marentes made news when he became the only one in Texas to get a national nomination for the outstanding chef category of the annual James Beard awards.
He didn’t win, but he’s getting lots of good press. Like the profile of Marentes, his restaurant, Elemi, and the El Paso-Juárez region written by Alfredo Corchado and Angela Kocherga for the Dallas Morning News.
They write beautifully about what they call the border’s cultural renaissance: “This border region, often portrayed in perpetual crisis, is also a keen source of inspiration for creatives including writers, muralists, musicians and now foodies.”
Tip: Make reservations before going to Elemi. They’re very busy these days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.