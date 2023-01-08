David Jerome, the former CEO of the El Paso Chamber who left town just months ago for the bright lights of Hollywood, is back in El Paso.
And he has a new job, working for the city of El Paso. Jerome started work Dec. 12 as the chief redevelopment officer for El Paso International Airport.
Among his new responsibilities: leading efforts to develop 3,500 acres of vacant airport land.
That’s according to a statement from Sam Rodriguez, El Paso’s aviation director, provided to El Paso Inc. The statement said Jerome would lead initiatives to market advanced manufacturing and attract new tenants in that industry, as well as handle airport legislative initiatives and partnerships.
In the statement, Rodriguez said, “David Jerome is a seasoned business professional with vast experience in business development in large cities in the United States and abroad. We are excited to welcome his talents back to El Paso as he will be a great asset to the El Paso International Airport.”
A city spokesperson could not provide information on Jerome’s salary.
Just last March, David Jerome resigned as CEO of the El Paso Chamber, a position he’d held since 2017. In April, he became president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber, famous for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There his salary was $188,256, according to an online filing.
Then in December, to the surprise of many, Jerome suddenly resigned from the Hollywood Chamber, where he’d started lots of new projects, citing family reasons.
In a statement from Jerome provided to El Paso Inc. by the Hollywood Chamber, he said his last day there was Dec. 8.
“As many of you know, I have resigned from my position at the Hollywood Chamber for family reasons,” the statement read. “Although this was a tough decision, I remain truly grateful for you and all we have accomplished in my time at the Hollywood Chamber.”
Jerome is married to Tracey Jerome, the senior deputy city manager, who oversees several city departments. A city spokesperson said David Jerome does not report to his wife, but to aviation director Rodriguez, who reports directly to city manager Tommy Gonzalez.
She stayed in El Paso when David Jerome took the Hollywood job, but downsized and sold their West El Paso home.
