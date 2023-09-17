The only publicly traded company in El Paso needs a new headquarters, now that it appears to have found a buyer for its big building and warehouse.
A shopping mall has lots of available square footage, including a former Dillards store, and plenty of space for employee parking.
The word on the street is that Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE), the consumer products company, may move into the empty Dillards building at Sunland Park Mall. Last year, the department store consolidated its men’s and home departments into one building with women’s and kid’s sections.
The mall itself, minus the anchor store buildings, is owned by Enoch Kimmelman, president and CEO of Starr Western Wear.
He says he is renaming the mall the Shoppes at Solana.
Several hundred people work in Helen of Troy’s massive headquarters in Northwest El Paso. If they do move to the mall, they’ll have some interesting lunchtime options.
Monkey Rock, a family entertainment center, opened there last October. Jungle Reef – a 26,000-square-foot interactive aquarium – is under construction, with opening scheduled next year.
Chef news
A native El Pasoan has won a Michelin star at a Denver restaurant. He is Michael Diaz de Leon, executive chef and partner at Brutø, which serves an omakase tasting menu.
What’s that, you ask? It’s Japanese for “I’ll leave it up to you,” i.e., dishes selected by the chef, served at a 15-seat counter.
The tasting menu features seasonal ingredients grown and found in Latin America, Mexico, Texas and Colorado, encouraging little to no waste. Menus revolve around grain, fermentation and chiles, including local flour, masa and corn milled onsite.
Diaz de Leon is having a good 2023. He was also a James Beard Foundation Award finalist for Best Chef, Mountain.
Tastes like Italy
For the first time, El Paso will host a Taste of Italy wine seminar and tasting Oct. 12 at Park Tavern in Downtown.
The industry event is open to distributors, wholesalers, restaurant owners, producers and others in the business.
Some 18 Italian wineries will participate, including Fattoria Svetoni in Tuscany, which is partly owned by Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo. Owners Vic and Ryan Poulos helped bring the wine event to El Paso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.