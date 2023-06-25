Let’s see if you can answer this political quiz question: What former congressman who represented El Paso in the U.S. House, and was famous for a cross-country car drive with a member of the opposition party, is now running for the White House?
No, it isn’t Beto O’Rourke.
But it is moderate Republican Will Hurd, who hit the road with O’Rourke way back in March 2017, also known as simpler times. Bad weather meant the two House members couldn’t get a flight back to Washington, so they rented a Chevy Impala and headed east, streaming lots of their 30-hour bipartisan road trip online.
At the time, Hurd was representing the 23rd District of Texas, which included parts of eastern El Paso County, and O’Rourke held El Paso’s 16th District seat.
Last Thursday, Hurd announced he’s running for the White House, saying, “We live in complicated times, and we need common sense.”
Hurd was a clandestine CIA officer before entering politics.
With Hurd’s announcement, there are now an even dozen Republicans who want to be the next president, including a recent president.
Hurd told CBS that if he is elected, he would not pardon a former president, if that former president were to be convicted. He added that it’s insane for other candidates to say they would.
Let them eat bread!
La Madeleine restaurants in El Paso will mark Bastille Day on July 14 by giving away free French baguettes. You have to buy something else in one of the cafes to get the free bread, while supplies last.
Or you can buy a limited-time red, white and blue pastry, the Liberté Tarte, that represents both the French and American flags. It’ll be available to celebrate the Fourth of July and Bastille Day, through July 14.
Sandwich high!
Cheba Hut is opening its first El Paso location at 3001 Zaragoza in far East El Paso. In case you have not heard of the national sandwich chain, Cheba Hut is a “toasted” sub concept that, as the company says, has been curing munchies since 1998 for “a very specific counter-culture.”
If you’re still not clear on the concept, the company’s website says the word cheba is a “term synonymous with marijuana,” but adds, “please note our food does not contain any amounts of THC, it is purely just a theme.”
Or, said another way: “There are ZERO amounts of marijuana-related products in our food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.