Fly news
Executives from Southwest Airlines’ Dallas headquarters will be in town this week to talk about possible new, and maybe even nonstop, flights in and out of El Paso International Airport.
They’ll meet with representatives of the city, El Paso Chamber and other business and governmental groups. The possible routes under discussion are from El Paso to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, San Francisco and Nashville.
¡Felicidades!
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be married in Washington, D.C. on May 21. She’s tying the knot with her longtime fiancé, Manny Cordova, a New Mexico businessman who owns a Santa Fe auto repair shop.
The small ceremony will be officiated by Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory, the official home of the vice president since the 1970s.
The couple is expected to hold a celebration for family and friends later this month in New Mexico. Lujan Grisham’s first husband, Gregory Grisham, died in 2004.
Speaking of N.M.
Somebody on Twitter couldn’t hold in their outrage when President Biden signed a major disaster declaration to help the state of New Mexico after the recent wildfires.
“Stop spending American tax payers money on other countries!!” they wrote.
Many other tweeters were quick to point out the New Mexico is, in fact, part of the United States. It’s been a state since 1912, after all.
Speaking of El Paso
When Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah headlined the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 30 in Washington, D.C., he gave a shout out to El Paso.
But first, one of his political jokes: Noting that President Biden was in attendance, Noah said, “I think ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up. Rent is up. Food is up. Everything.”
Later, Noah got serious about the important work of journalists. Then he mentioned local journalists in Flint, Michigan; Des Moines, Iowa; and El Paso, saying “the unflinching local newscaster in El Paso, Texas.” He may have been referencing local news coverage of the Aug. 3, 2019 shootings, or local news in general.
Then he said, “Every single one of you, whether you like it or not, is a bastion of democracy.” We agree.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
