Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 15. That’s the date for El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fiesta Celebration at the Hotel Paso del Norte.
This year, the chamber will honor businessman Alan Russell, chairman and CEO of Tecma, an El Paso company that makes it possible for U.S. manufacturers to make their products in Juárez, Mexico.
The chamber will also honor Bernie Olivas, who has served as executive director of the Sun Bowl Association since 2001. The volunteer-based nonprofit was formed in 1934 to put on the Sun Bowl game, and since then, it’s grown into a year-round schedule of Sun Bowl events that promote El Paso and the Southwest.
The evening’s speaker is actor Karla Souza, who you might recognize from the ABC show “How to Get Away with Murder.” She’s also known as an inspiring and empowering speaker.
But that’s not all. The evening also includes music, dinner and a tequila toast featuring El Paso tequila El Perro Grande. Plus a silent auction and a piñata surprise, where one winner could walk away with $5,000 worth of local goods and services.
Zombified
It’s almost Halloween, which means it’s time to think about the chance of encountering a zombie apocalypse.
Lucky for us, some analysts went to the trouble to figure out which states could be hit the hardest by a such an unfortunate event.
Experts at RantCasino.com decided the number of zombies in a state would be roughly equivalent to the number of eternal residents taking a leave of absence from its cemeteries.
Coming in first is New York state, with a whopping 12.6 million potential zombies. Pennsylvania is the second most-dangerous state, with a potential zombie population of 12.5 million walkers.
And Texas? We’re No. 5, with 8.6 million potential zombies.
Has anyone ever tried driving zombies away by throwing candy corn at them? Probably not.
Luna lunch
El Paso women in architecture, engineering and construction will be honored with Luna Awards given by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association at a luncheon this week.
It’s the first time the organization will hold an awards luncheon in El Paso. Ceremonies are also scheduled for Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.
