You probably know that Oscar-winning actor F. Murray Abraham grew up in El Paso, but did you know he lived in Sunset Heights and loved watching the sunsets?
That’s one of many things Murray talks about in an interview last week in the Wall Street Journal. Including being a member of a gang – not a real dangerous one, he says – until he realized gang life really was dangerous, and traded it for drama.
At El Paso High, a teacher named Lucia Hutchins started putting him in plays, and on a trip to Austin for a theater contest, he won a $100 scholarship that meant he could study drama at Texas Western College. The rest, as they say, is Hollywood and Broadway history.
On tour
Khalid, El Paso’s favorite singer/songwriter, is joining a major arena tour next year. He’ll be the featured artist for most of singer Ed Sheeran’s North American tour, which starts in May 2023.
Tickets are on sale and there are several stops in Texas, but none in El Paso.
And here’s something that’s hard to believe: It’s been five years since Khalid’s breakthrough album, “American Teen,” was released. He was just 19 years old. He’d written the title track when he was a senior at Americas High School.
Save this date!
She’s a singer, an El Pasoan and a philanthropist. She is Laura Tate, who will perform in concert Nov. 12 to release her sixth album and to benefit her arts fund.
The performance will raise funds for the Laura Tate Fund for the Arts, which supports several of the El Paso Community Foundation’s arts initiatives, including the Jewel Box performing arts series and the Plaza Classic Film Festival. Tate says the album is jazzy blues with a New Orleans flair. For info and tickets, visit epcf.org/lauratate.
And this date!
It’s time to start filling up your (early) holiday calendar. And here’s an event you don’t want to miss. The El Paso Chamber is hosting its annual gala Friday, Nov. 4 at the El Paso Country Club.
This year’s theme is “Around the World,” and it marks the chamber’s 123rd year in business. Dress is formal. Get more info and buy tickets at elpaso.org.
