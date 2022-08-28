Coming soon: A book by former KVIA news anchor Estela Casas about her journey through life and breast cancer. Casas is now the creative brand manager at Viva Auto Group.
Casas says she wrote the inspirational book, “A Place to Anchor,” to tell how the love of family, friends and even strangers helped her get through the struggle.
The book is at the printer now and should be available in late October or early November, with the official release next February.
Subtitled “Journalism, Cancer, and Rewriting Mi Vida as a Latina on the Border,” the book has been in the works for four years, Casas said, and she’s rewritten it at least twice. More details to come about events, including a book signing, and when the book will be out.
Tim, baseball tales
Tim Hagerty, the play-by-play guy for the El Paso Chihuahuas, has a book coming out next March. It’s called “Tales from the Dugout,” and it’s a compilation of funny, inspirational and wild anecdotes from Minor League Baseball.
The stories go back to 1877, but our favorite is from 1942. That’s when a Milwaukee Brewers batter hit a line drive down the right field line. He rounded the bases while Louisville Colonels fielders searched for the ball. They eventually found it – in a gopher hole.
Jordan, gridirony
Former UTEP quarterback Jordan Palmer has made quite a name for himself as a quarterback coach, working privately during the offseason with elite QBs in the NFL to sharpen their skills.
Now he’s going to be working with a whole darn league. Palmer has been named director of quarterback development by the XFL, the upstart/startup football league that’s a reboot of the 2001 XFL. It’s now owned by Dwayne Johnson and others. The new XFL kicks off next February.
During the season, Palmer will work the coaching staffs of each XFL team to create a QB development program. Then from September to December, Palmer will focus on the QBs’ movement efficiency and throwing mechanics.
FYI: Do not confuse the XFL with the USFL, which existed in a different form during the 1980s, and completed its first season this spring and summer.
Wanna feel old? Palmer is now 38. He was UTEP quarterback under coach Mike Price from 2003 to 2006.
