Big congratulations to El Pasoan Natasha Lane, who was just awarded a $180,000 scholarship by the U.S. Navy to pursue her Ph.D. in psychology.
Natasha, a magna cum laude graduate of Texas A&M and a proud El Paso High Tiger, will study at Adler University in Chicago.
Thousands of people apply for these awards, which are called medical service corps scholarships, but few are chosen.
In fact, Natasha was told she ranked fifth out of all the applicants for the Navy award; however, the Navy only awards four. But when they found out she might go after a U.S. Army scholarship, the Navy decided five awardees was a much better number.
Jewelry/food news
The Jared jewelry store at the Fountains at Farah is still open. We checked. The sign had to come down while some remodeling and repainting goes on. But they’re open regular hours.
Eloise, the restaurant in West El Paso, is temporarily closed while they move down Sunland Park Drive to a new, bigger space in Turtle Cove, where Pelican’s is. Eloise expects to open in the new spot by the end of the month.
Tour time
Sunset Heights is one of El Paso’s most historic and fascinating neighborhoods. If you’ve always wanted to get inside some of its handsome homes, put this on your calendar.
The Sunset Heights Tour of Homes is Saturday, Oct. 1, from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 10 and under. Stay tuned for the list of homes that will be open.
Gen Z in EP
A real estate blog called Commercial Café has ranked the cities that are most attractive to members of Generation Z.
El Paso earned the 9th spot on the list of best cities thanks to good scores in several areas. Por ejemplo, El Paso is ranked as the fifth most affordable city among the 45 analyzed.
El Paso also has a larger percentage of Gen Zers than Austin, ranking 7th. Overall, Atlanta was the top-ranked city.
FYI: Members of Generation Z were generally born between 1997 and 2012. They’re graduating and looking for their first jobs, and remote working makes it easier for them to choose where they live.
(0) comments
