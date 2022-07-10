Happy 9th of July!
If you didn’t get our annual fix of fireworks on July 1, 2, 3 or 4 – and if you’re reading this on Saturday, July 9 – have we got a deal for you.
Vado Speedway Park is hosting its annual MTV Fireworks Night on July 9. We hear the speedway may or may not have been able to get a license for Independence Day. No matter, the track calls it the area’s biggest and best fireworks display.
Gates open at 5 p.m., racing begins at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.
FYI: On the track’s website, vadospeedwaypark.com, there’s a shop where you can buy branded T-shirts and such. Our favorite: a T-shirt that makes it look like you’re wearing a bolo tie. New Mexico true.
El Paso brags
This might not come as a surprise, but it seems that El Pasoans like to brag about their hometown. Take, for example, posts on Reddit, the social media news website. Actually, the posts on Reddit’s subreddits, which are like smaller communities focused on one topic.
Anyway, HomeAdvisor analyzed the 1,500 top-ranked posts on subreddits for the 30 largest U.S. cities. We’re proud to report that El Paso had the most content showing pride for the city.
A lot of the posts brag about El Paso stunning sunsets, the beautiful mountains and the natural landscape.
HomeAdvisor also notes that El Paso is one of the least politically active cities on Reddit. Just trying to keep it chill, man.
Blame Texas
Confused by all the collegiate conference realignments? Losing track of who’s in and/or out of the SEC, ACC, etc-C? Do you just really need someone to blame for the NCAA shakeup?
Texas Monthly says blame the University of Texas at Austin. Richard Justice writes UT Austin “sparked the chain reaction that killed traditional rivalries and created a college sports landscape dominated by super conferences.”
It has a lot to do with television rights, Texas A&M and there’s a mention of flying pigs. But here’s the bottom line – Justice likes the idea of a new conference including UT Austin, A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, TCU, SMU, UTSA, UTEP and North Texas. Now that’s a conference.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
