Something will finally fill up the empty Village Inn building at Sunland Park and Mesa in West El Paso.
It’s a national franchise called Another Broken Egg Café, which describes itself as a fast-growing breakfast, brunch and lunch spot with a Southern twist. The cafes are open 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
The menu is full of the usual brunch and lunch items, but there’s also eggs benedict al pastor, shrimp and grits, and Bourbon Street pancakes. Plus cocktails. Lots of cocktails.
There are eight Broken Egg locations in Texas, and the El Paso café is one of four expected to open this year.
Honoring Serna
The campaign continues to honor El Pasoan Marcelino Serna, one of the most decorated soldiers from Texas in World War I, with the Medal of Honor awarded by Congress.
Next week, a collection of articles, information and a list of awards given to Serna will be delivered to Gilbert Cisneros, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness at the Pentagon, hoping that he will support Serna’s nomination.
Serna had left Chihuahua in 1911 to escape the chaos of the Mexican Revolution and to find work. In 1917, the 20-year-old immigrant volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army.
After three weeks of basic training, he and his fellow soldiers in the 355th Infantry were shipped off to France.
Over 20 months of battle, Serna, an Army private, single-handedly captured 32 enemy soldiers and killed 35 before an enemy sniper shot both of his legs and forced him out of the war.
He returned to El Paso after his service and was one of the founders of a local Veterans of Foreign War chapter. He died at age 96 and is buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
A port of entry has been named in his honor, and he has received many honors before and after his death. But Serna’s family and supporters hope he will also receive the Medal of Honor.
Just breathe!
According to our friends at WalletHub.com, Texas is the ninth most-stressed state in the union. Great.
The state rankings are based on 41 indicators of stress, like hours worked per week, the personal bankruptcy rate and how much sleep we’re getting. Your results may vary.
The most-stressed state is Mississippi, and New Mexico comes in third. The least-stressed state is Minnesota.
