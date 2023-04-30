The El Paso County Democratic Party has endorsed Proposition K, also known as the climate charter. We checked, after seeing it on some pro-Prop K flyers.
Party chair Michael Apodaca told us that last September, the county party’s executive committee, made up of precinct chairs and Apodaca, approved a resolution in favor of Prop K.
Now some volunteers and precinct chairs are actively working for Prop K, Apodaca said, but the party itself has made no financial contributions to the campaign. It’s letting Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas take the lead.
Apodaca said he thinks Prop K would be a benefit to El Pasoans as it would push the city to have a plan and an agenda to combat climate change. It would also end the solar tax El Paso Electric charges customers, he said, by changing to solar power.
Has the Democratic Party of El Paso County reconsidered its support since last fall? Apodaca said union members of IBEW 960 shared their concerns about the climate charter at the party’s April meeting. But there has been no discussion or motion to rescind its support since last fall’s endorsement.
Remember: Early voting ends on Tuesday, May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.
Timestamp news
If you were in a fitness class led by Arielle in El Paso recently, congratulations! Your timestamp made it onto NPR’s Politics Podcast.
A timestamp is a recorded message at the top of each show that lets listeners know when it was recorded, and that things may have changed by the time you hear it. Because, you know, politics.
But to spruce it up a bit, NPR lets people from anywhere help deliver that message. They say who they are and what they’re doing.
So in a recent podcast, Arielle said she was leading a cycling fitness class in El Paso. After another voice gave the time the podcast was recorded, and after Arielle said things may have changed by the time you hear it, she added, “But we’ll be more fit and a whole lot sweatier. OK, here’s the show!” to cheers from cyclists in the background. Cool.
Just a thought
Not that we’re judgmental or anything, but here’s a recent message that appeared on the marquee board outside the Westside Church of Christ: “If God had a refrigerator, your picture would be on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.