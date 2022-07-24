We hear that the Pink Store may be opening a location in El Paso. If you haven’t been, the original Pink Store in Palomas, Mexico, is just across the border from Columbus, New Mexico.
It’s chock full of colorful, creative Mexican crafts – art, silver, jewelry, folk art and gifts – and it serves tasty Mexican food.
There is a small Pink Store in Silver City, New Mexico, but none in El Paso. So where might it open? No word on that, but here’s an idea.
How about the Kress Building? When owner Paul Foster announced plans to renovate the historic building and preserve its handsome Art Deco façade, there was a mention of retail and commercial space. A Pink Store boutique would be a cool addition to Downtown.
Toys could be us
In other retail news, Toys R Us is making a comeback. The national toy chain that went bankrupt and closed all its stores is now opening stores-within-stores at Macy’s locations across the country.
So far, there’s no word from the Macy’s in Cielo Vista Mall about when toys will be available there. But if they’re smart, it will be soon. The holiday season is barely five months away.
Cookies and water
When a big water main broke in West El Paso on July 13, many households went without running water for two days. For residents, it was frustrating and more than inconvenient, even as El Paso Water employees and contractors worked around the clock to make repairs.
But we’re happy to hear that kindness was not washed away during the outage. Some neighbors thanked the crews by delivering freshly baked cookies. Nice.
Historic tacos
You know Chico’s Tacos serves good tacos, but did you also know they’re historic?
The Texas Historical Commission is hunting for taquerías or tortillerias that have been open for 50 years or more. That makes them eligible to be honored as Texas Treasure Businesses.
Chico’s was founded in 1953 by Joe Mora. It’s famous for its unique rolled tacos soaked in soupy tomato sauce and smothered in cheese. As the commission says, “Chico’s Tacos has continued to grow in popularity and has become a destination for visitors.”
