Some TV viewers were confused last Sunday night when two local stations appeared to magically switch their channel numbers on Spectrum cable.
People who were watching KFOX Channel 14 got a jolt when programming from KDBC Channel 4 suddenly appeared on their TV screens.
And if you were watching Channel 4, Channel 14 made a surprise appearance. It stayed that way for a couple of hours.
Channel 14 had been off the air for a time Sunday afternoon while maintenance was done on its TV tower. That may have caused the channel confusion.
Spend, spend, spend!
As you put together your holiday shopping list for this year, keep this in mind: The personal-finance website WalletHub says the average holiday budget in El Paso is $753. Your results may vary.
WalletHub measured things like income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio to come up with the maximum spending amounts for consumers in more than 550 U.S. cities.
And here’s an interesting figure – holiday spending in 2021 hit a record $886 million nationally. That was a 14% increase from 2020.
The grandma vote
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat representing Nevada in the U.S. Senate, won reelection in a tight race that took a few days to settle.
During an interview on NPR last week, Cortez Masto told a story about her grandmother, who lived in Las Cruces. She would talk about how important voting was, the senator said, and drive her herself to the polls. When she was no longer able to drive, she walked to the neighborhood school to vote, Cortez Masto said. Clearly, she was a good role model for her granddaughter.
CDs, si o no?
It would appear that El Pasoans are unsure about recycling CDs, or compact discs. That’s according to an analysis done by HomeAdvisor to mark America Recycles Day, which was last Tuesday, Nov. 15.
HomeAdvisor says the recycling question El Pasoans most often asked Google was if CDs could be dropped in the blue bin. Here’s the answer: No.
Here’s why: El Paso’s Environmental Services Department recycling program only accepts plastics with No. 1 or 2 on them. CDs are No. 6. So drop them in your gray bin. Or make an art sculpture out of them.
