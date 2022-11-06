Texas Monthly has taken note of the hot new restaurant in Five Points.
It’s Casa Pantera, a Mexican steakhouse in what the magazine calls “a fabulously refurbished house on historic Pershing Drive,” with an “enchanting indoor/outdoor space.”
About the food. The writer likes it, too, and mentions top-quality beef prepared on a wood-burning grill, starters like ahi tuna tostadas and a chilled seafood tower, and says the Michoacana Mule with pineapple rum and Brazilian banana liqueur could be your dessert. Casa Pantera gets three stars.
Newspapernews
Gannett, the owner of the El Paso Times, has sold off two of its New Mexico newspapers.
The Deming Headlight and the Silver City Sun-News were purchased from Gannett by the Silver City Independent Publishing Company. That company already owns and publishes the Silver City Daily Press and Independent. So now there’s one owner for the three newspapers that cover Grant and Luna counties, with a combined population of about 50,000.
Except that the Silver City Sun-News will be incorporated into the Daily Press, so there will actually be two papers.
Algernon D’Ammassa, who’s been a writer for the Las Cruces Sun-News, will be the new editor in chief of the Deming Headlight.
Baseball economics
Are you rooting for the Houston Astros in the World Series? Texans might be expected to.
But if you’re rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies, here are some facts that might change your mind.
The Phillies have won the World Series three times: 1929, 1980 and 2008. Anything about those dates jump out at you?
Like the stock market crash of 1929, the recession of 1980 and the Great Recession of 2008? Oh, now you get it.
Anyway, lots of financial people and economists say the connection is curious, but weak at best. They like to point out that the United States has gone in and out of recession 12 times since 1948. And the Phillies didn’t make the World Series during 10 of them.
So, go ahead, cheer for the Astros. Or the Phillies. Just don’t sell low and buy high.
No way
Speaking of baseball, the personal finance WalletHub.com says El Paso is the 10th worst major city for baseball fans. Guess they haven’t been to a Chihuahuas game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.