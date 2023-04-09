We hear that a classy combination of upscale items you wear on your feet and drink for your enjoyment could be coming to El Paso soon.
Imagine a flagship showroom where you can buy luxury or bespoke boots while sipping on top-quality tequila.
The deal is still in the works, but we hear the proposed location is in “the heart of El Paso.” Stay tuned.
Jiggers, the cops!
Have you noticed more than usual Texas state trooper cars in the area recently? Like parked on Amen Corner Road just off Country Club in the Upper Valley? We hear they’re assigned there, not far from the New Mexico border, as part of a task force trying to combat human smuggling.
Specifically, they’re watching for cars going into New Mexico and returning a short time later full of people. That, we’re told, may constitute probable cause for a traffic stop.
From bogeys to BBQ
Chris Smith, who was head golf pro at El Paso Country Club until March 18, has a new gig.
Smith and his brother Tirey, plus their wives, bought Smokey’s Pit Stop and Saloon, a BBQ place, at 9100 Viscount in East El Paso.
Egg update
El Pasoan Luis Romero is the franchise owner/operator who’s planning to bring three restaurants called Another Broken Egg Café to the city. The first, at 5863 North Mesa near Sunland Park, is slated to open late this year.
The cafe serves its signature cocktails every day during breakfast, brunch and lunch. Specifically, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
Maybe Jane
A few weeks ago, this column reported that actor and activist Jane Fonda would be in El Paso on April 8 to support Proposition K, also known as the climate charter.
That was based on her actual comments on her livestream program called “Fire Drill Fridays.” We listened to all 62 minutes. She said she’d be coming to El Paso with a video crew to record people and events for what would become a short documentary about El Paso and Prop K.
So, we were surprised to see a flyer for the April 8 rally that said it would feature a “special broadcasted message from Jane Fonda.”
Not taking into account that strange past tense, it would appear she will not/did not appear in person April 8.
