Carino’s on Sunland Park Drive, which closed earlier this year, is being torn down. In its place, a new Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will be built. There are five Cane’s locations in El Paso, including one on Fort Bliss.
A few months ago, Chico Nelan, who owns Angry Owl and the other Carino’s in town, opened a restaurant in Downtown named Unbranded Tavern and Kitchen at 318 N. Mesa, across the street from San Jacinto Plaza.
Steak and eggs, etc.
We hear that a Hooters restaurant will go into the former Cattle Barron steakhouse on Joe Battle.
A fence has finally gone up around the old Village Inn at Mesa and Sunland Park, where a breakfast-brunch-lunch eatery named Another Broken Egg Café will rise. Franchise owner Luis Romero plans to open two additional cafes in El Paso. FYI: The cafes serve cocktails.
We have to mention Luby’s. A fence has also gone up around the empty North Mesa location. Still waiting to find out what’s next there, and if it’s food or not.
And the Grape Italian restaurant opened at its new location on Thursday. It’s in the spot on Shadow Mountain previously occupied by Eloise.
Boomers
Yes, that was fireworks going off on Thursday night at about 9 p.m. Coronado Country Club was celebrating its annual Canyon Capers Tournament.
The private club has been hosting the tournament, which benefits local nonprofits, for more than 50 years.
A new face
KFOX Channel 14 debuts a new news anchor on Monday, Aug. 7. Newcomer Liz Dueweke will join Robert Holguin at the anchor desk for the evening newscasts.
Dueweke replaces Erika Castillo, who was let go by the station in May, after she was booked and released on charges of criminal mischief from an alleged incident two years ago.
Dueweke had been the morning news anchor at a Fox affiliate in Seattle.
Sandbagging
With this summer’s heat wave and lack of rain, you might think sandbags are the last thing you need right now. But the monsoon may finally show up, so listen up.
If your home or business has flooded in the past, it might happen again. And sandbags aren’t very useful after the fact.
To find out where you can get free sandbags from El Paso Water, go to epwater.org and search sandbags. There are three locations where you
